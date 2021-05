As we prepare for the big series finale tonight, let’s go ahead and ask the question: Why is an All Rise season 3 not happening on CBS? Why are we missing out?. Answering a question like this is always complicated, mostly because there are a number of different variables you have to look at and consider. There was a time in which there was a lot of hope for the future here, as CBS was considering this one of their notable new shows. Heck, it even got a special spotlight last year courtesy of an episode that was filmed remotely.