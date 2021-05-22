Snide World of Sports – Was it Luck, Skill or Something Else?
As I write this I just finished watching the Lakers narrowly defeat the Warriors in a “play in” game which gave L.A. the all-important 7th seed in the upcoming playoffs. The contest was so close it had the feel of a 7th game of a championship series. In fact if the Staples Center had been sold out instead of the 6,000 fans that were allowed, the joint would have been rocking. Especially during the unbelievably dramatic ending.www.smdp.com