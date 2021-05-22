Snide World of Sports – Was it Luck, Skill or Something Else?

Today on The Mike Missanelli Show, Mike opens the show with his reaction to the 76ers Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards. He doesn’t understand the vocal minority that is complaining about Ben Simmons, despite a 15 assist, 15 rebound game. Mike believes that the Sixers are still shaking off some rust and has no doubts of a series sweep (0:00-45:03). The show then reacts to the Julio Jones trade rumors and Shannon Sharpe’s unprofessionalism. Mike also discusses the Phillies lineup for tonight’s game which, once again, does not include the struggling Bryce Harper (45:03-1:25:17). 76ers color analyst Alaa Abdelnaby joins the show to discuss the Sixers game 1 win and Ben Simmons’ performance. The show also discusses LeBron James breaking the NBA’s Covid protocol without any ramifications (1:25:17-2:09:56). Mike then reacts to Charles Barkley falling asleep during a TNT broadcast. He then takes a few more phone calls up and through Sound Off (2:09:56-2:48:12).