Music

Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

By MIKE CORDER
dailyjournal.net
 2 days ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic goes live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Ahead of the...

