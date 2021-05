Everyone has those *awkward* moments, whether they're in the workplace, on a date, at home, or what have you. Even culinary genius Martha Stewart has suffered a few mishaps and misadventures in (and out of) the kitchen. While some professionals may feel like they have to be on 24/7, all the time, Stewart does not. In fact, she's perfectly fine admitting that she, too, grocery shops in the frozen food aisle. Not only that, but she recently revealed that her guests aren't always subject to her homemade cooking. Yes, that's right people: Martha Stewart serves her guests pre-packaged, pre-made food — sometimes.