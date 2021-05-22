newsbreak-logo
THE WHEEL OF TIME: Amazon’s Fantasy TV Series has been Renewed for Season 2

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel of Time Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the fantasy TV series The Wheel of Time for a Second Season. Season One, though it has recently finished filming and is in post-production, has not aired yet. It looks as though the brass at Amazon Studios were so impressed by the partially finished product that they renewed the streaming TV series before it has aired a single episode.

