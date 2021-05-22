THE WHEEL OF TIME: Amazon’s Fantasy TV Series has been Renewed for Season 2

Previous reports on Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series have revealed that a Smaug sized amount of gold was being used to create the first season of the show, and that was after the tremendous price tag that came with just securing the rights to make the series. Now in a new interview, Amazon Prime Video head Jennifer Salke was asked specifically about the number, reported at being in the $465 million just for the production budget of season one, and what that means for the market of television costs. Naturally Salke wouldn't confirm the exact number but pointed out that it's not an unheard of some in the streaming world.