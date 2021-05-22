Warriors’ offseason questions: Steph Curry’s extension, Wiseman’s future and the draft

Dan Patrick makes a case for Steph Curry 'being the system' in Golden State and disputes people who believe that he was just a system player. With LeBron James giving the MVP nod to Steph Curry, it's certainly hard to argue against the face of the league. Curry goes into the NBA's play-in games as the leader in scoring, averaging 32 points. Of course, how do you give MVP to a player whose team struggled to make it to the bottom of the Western Conference standings? That aside, Dan Patrick makes another case in hopes of dispelling the label that many have tried to thrust upon the 3-Time NBA champ.