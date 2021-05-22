newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Saturday Night Live finale: Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X expectations

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on Saturday Night Live, the big finale is officially here! Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit is poised to host, and we’re already curious what she will bring to the table. We’ll admit that, first and foremost, we’re surprised that Taylor-Joy is emceeing the last episode of the season....

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturday Night Live#Snl#Nbc#Fun#One Time Cast Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

SNL announces the hosts for the final episodes of season 46

This afternoon, Saturday Night Live officially announced the final two hosts and musical guests of season 46: Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will make their SNL debuts. These two hosts are much less controversial choices than Elon Musk, who is hosting the upcoming show on May 8, although both musical...
TV & Videosthenerdsofcolor

Let’s Just Focus on Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy’s SNL episodes Coming Up

With the upcoming Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by SpaceX billionaire, Elon Musk, fans of the variety show and some of the cast members have been up in arms regarding why the viral doge coin guy is even performing. Musk isn’t an actor and his IMDB is only filled with parody versions of himself. It’s a little suspicious on why the space tycoon is even performing at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy to host ‘SNL,’ with Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X performing

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to provide some joy to “Saturday Night Live” viewers. The “Queen’s Gambit” actress will host the season finale of the NBC sketch comedy series on May 22, the network announced. “Key and Peele” star Keegan-Michael Key will host the May 15 episode. “Dreams do come true,” Key tweeted Monday. Key will be joined on his episode by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, the singer ...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Chappelle, Che Talk Elon Musk; SNL Goes Global

With only hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage of Studio 8H to host tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), you might be surprised to learn that there are still some people who have something to say about the controversial billionaire inventor being given the spotlight by the long-running sketch comedy series. But before we get to that, there's already one big difference between tonight's show and any of the others before it: this one will be live-streamed internationally for the first time via YouTube. As for who has more to add to the Musk conversation, check out SNL cast member and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che as well as stand-up comedian, actor, and Season 46 host Dave Chappelle.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Kate McKinnon's Eccentric Impressions Remain a 'Saturday Night Live' Staple

In my interview with Kate McKinnon for our Power of Women in Comedy issue, she hinted that this could be her last season as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”. McKinnon stopped short of confirming that she was planning to leave the show after a nine-year run. But when asked how much longer she foresaw being part of “SNL” beyond this season, the Emmy-winning performer nervously answered: “Umm, gosh, it’s April. It’s early, and I really love working there, and I really love everyone who works there, so we will see.” I responded that her answer was a non-answer and begged her to tell me more. I assured her that Lorne Michaels wasn’t listening to our call, that it was just between us girls! “Honestly, no, I can’t. I’m sorry,” she sheepishly apologized.
TV & VideosWGRZ TV

Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to close out 46th season of 'SNL'

DENVER — Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two shows of the 46th season of "Saturday Night Live," NBC announced Monday. The Emmy Award-winning Key will host "SNL" for the first time on Saturday, May 15 with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo's record-breaking hit single "drivers license"...
CelebritiesElle

Anya Taylor-Joy on ’90s Nostalgia, Being Barefoot, and ‘Tiny Dancer’

It's been quite a year for Anya Taylor-Joy​. The actress gained global recognition for her incredible performance in the most-talked about series of 2020–The Queen's Gambit​–while sweeping up awards, and even sending chess set sales through the roof. The May cover star sits down with ELLE for Ask Me Anything​, chatting with us about Robert De Niro, what makes her nostalgic, and the movie scene that gets her every time. Read Anya's full cover story here.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Anya-Taylor Joy almost quit acting before The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she almost quit acting before starring in 'The Queen's Gambit' and was only persuaded not to walk away from the industry after a chat with 'Emma' co-star Mia Goth. Anya Taylor-Joy nearly quit acting before landing her role in 'The Queen's Gambit'. The 25-year-old actress...
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Anya Taylor-Joy says Harry Potter books and plants were her friends

Anya Taylor-Joy says 'Harry Potter' characters and plants were her friends when she moved to London. The 'Queen's Gambit' actress - who was born in Florida and moved to Buenos-Aires when she was a baby before moving to London when she was six years old - has opened up on the impact of the big life change at such an early age.
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Anya Taylor-Joy felt 'exposed and vulnerable' on Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy felt "exposed and vulnerable' during 'The Queen's Gambit'. The 25-year-old actress - who played chess prodigy Beth Harman in the hit Netflix drama - admitted she was nervous when she realized there were aspects of herself she would have to show on camera as part of the role.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Owns This Wear-With-Anything Closet Staple

Anya Taylor-Joy has become a fashionable force on the red carpet, with styling credits going to superstar Law Roach. Her jaw-dropping looks from the past year confirm that when there’s an award show of any kind — even those of the virtual variety — the actor always delivers. (Take her emerald Dior couture gown from the 2021 Golden Globes, which was a high-fashion delight.) And while her red carpet looks indisputably deserve their praise, her effortless off-duty style certainly isn’t something to be ignored. Taylor-Joy’s recent oversized blazer outfit from Aritzia felt classic and was easy to replicate.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy: ‘It’s Not About Chess, It’s About Loneliness And The Price Of Genius” – Contenders TV

Producer William Horberg defined the meaning of tenacity during his appearance on the panel for the Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit at Deadline’s Contenders Television all-day award-season event. The much-praised limited series has swept through just about every awards show it could win on its way to the Emmys. But if it seems like a slam dunk for that trophy, think again.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

SNL deserves applause for making it through the pandemic

Saturday Night Live closed out Season 46 with a poignant cold open, its first full audience of the season, a cameo by season premiere host Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy "fitting into sketches with a seamlessness born of belonging" and several cast members looking like they were exiting the show. "Even stubborn non-apologists for a show that puts on a 90-minute live sketch/variety episode every week have to admit that this was one tire-fire of a year, and the degree of difficulty for the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live is something worth applauding, just this once," says Dennis Perkins. "It was the big four who got center stage for the bit, with undisputed all-stars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson anchoring the cast-wide farewell. Nobody’s talked much about who’s staying or going from this over-full cast, but all four of these busy people could reasonably exit in the off-season, so they’ve certainly earned the honor. It was a sweet and well-earned victory lap for everybody, the long and applause break-swollen opener allowing for a happy variety of gags...This has been a tough, bad year, and everybody deserves both some time off, and some recognition for making it through at all. Never mind those who’ve managed to make comedy right in the chaotic heart of fear and loss. Have a great off season, everyone at SNL. You’ve more than earned it."
Moviesramascreen.com

THE NORTHMAN Staring Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Release Date

Tags: Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, The Northman, Willem Dafoe. Focus Features has announced that they will release Robert Eggers’ THE NORTHMAN in theaters on Friday, April 8, 2022. Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on the same date. About THE NORTHMAN. From acclaimed director...
MoviesTheWrap

Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’ With Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Björk Set for April 2022

Focus Features has set “The Northman,” the next film from “The Witch” director Robert Eggers, for release in April 2022. “The Northman” is a viking revenge drama that stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, the Icelandic singer who is appearing in her first film since 2005. The film will open in theaters April 8 domestically from Focus, and Universal Pictures International will release the film abroad the same day.