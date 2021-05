Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce president John Montgomery threw out the first pitch out to begin the season for the Sullivan Rookie League recently at Legion Field. The rookie league features seven teams from Sullivan and one for Carlisle, 85 kids in total. Derrick DeMoss said he would like to thank all coaches, parents and sponsors for all the help to get this season started off right. He also wanted to thank Tony Steimel, Tom Hanks, Travis McKinney and others. He added that one person cannot do it all and Steimel has an army and he is glad to be a part of it. Pictured, from left, are Matt Hayes, Eric King, DeMoss, Montgomery, Brad Miller and Brock Landis.