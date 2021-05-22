This Is Us season 6 episode count: How many more are left?

In this clip from the Supernatural: The 15th and Final Season Blu-ray and DVD, Executive Producers Brad Buckner, Andrew Dabb, and Eugenie Ross-Leming discuss how they went about tying up loose ends in the series. The behind the scenes segment comes from the Supernatural: The End of the Road - Tying Up Loose Ends extra feature. Supernatural: The 15th & Final Season and Supernatural: The Complete Series are both available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 25. Supernatural: The 15th and Final Season contains the final 20 episodes from the series' final season, as well as a bonus disc with over two hours of special features including the special retrospective episode Supernatural: The Long Road Home. Also on the bonus disc, and exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD, are two all new featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods in Supernatural. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter. The long-running show finally came to an end with Season 15, and now these extra features look back on how Sam and Dean's final story was created.