When Rick Littlefield bought a little health foods store called Crescent City Health Foods in 1986, the organic and natural foods movement was just beginning to germinate. Since then, the demand for natural foods has fully sprouted, and organic produce has become mainstream with the rise of Whole Foods Market and the ilk. With the expansions in the overall market, Littlefield’s store has also grown. After a couple of moves and name changes, the most recent coming in 2013 when they moved to their current location, Wild Rivers Market stands as the go-to natural grocery store in Crescent City.