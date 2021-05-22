newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's How MasterChef Winner Courtney Lapresi Met Her Husband

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Courtney Lapresi stood out as a participant on "MasterChef" thanks to her unusual background. She'd previously been a dancer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lapresi was also an extremely talented chef who excelled in the kitchen, despite no formal culinary training, and was able to take on several tasks without flinching, even when faced with tough challenges on the show. In fact, she was so good that she ended up preparing a delicious three-course meal and beating her rival, Elizabeth Cauvel, to win the show's finale.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Married Life#Tough Love#Mystery Lapresi#Husband#Kitchen#Reveal#Philly#Everyday Fancy#Personal Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Mashed

Here's How The Pioneer Woman Met Her Husband

The Pioneer Woman has shared many lovely anecdotes from her personal experiences. Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of her life is her relationship with her husband, Ladd Drummond. As per her blog, the power couple has been going strong for over two decades; they live on a ranch in Oklahoma and have five kids.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On MasterChef Junior

If you have a child who is highly passionate about cooking and can impress absolutely anyone in the kitchen, you've probably considered motivating them to be a part of the popular reality TV show "MasterChef Junior." After all, being a part of the show is considered to be a great honor. It also gives its young contestants a chance to interact with veteran chefs in the food industry such as Gordon Ramsay.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a Romantic New Photo with Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is sharing a peek into her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia. Just days after first announcing their engagement, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to share a romantic photo with her soon-to-be husband. On May 21, Porsha dedicated a sweet shout-out to Simon on...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

From College To YouTube Fame: The Rise Of Kyle ‘Stromedy’ Godfrey

Social media influencers come and go. Fifteen minutes of fame doesn’t last long on a global, digital stay. Yet, some content creators are figuring out how to parlay their star power into a long-term, durable brand. Kyle ‘Stromedy’ Godfrey is a rising star on YouTube with over 3 million subscribers. His journey to stardom began with a brave decision to leave college, and now he’s laying the foundation of his future plans with his social media talent incubator, Prime Capitol. The Canadian creator and his team are based in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPage Six

Porsha Williams lands three-part Bravo special about her life

Expect to see more of Porsha Williams on your TV screens soon. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star — who just broke the internet with her engagement to her former co-star’s estranged husband — is now getting her own three-part special on Bravo, Page Six has learned. “It was greenlit...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Bobby Flay's Ex-Wife Stephanie March Is Up To Now

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay and actress Stephanie March reportedly had a rough marriage. March revealed that when things were simply not working out with Flay, she was experiencing immense self-doubt, and wondered how to improve her situation. Her acting career was also at a standstill, and March needed to feel like she was in control. "[I] couldn't get a job I wanted on camera, couldn't get attention for my production projects, couldn't travel the world far enough or fast enough or immerse myself in philanthropy enough to make it all go away," she penned in an essay for Refinery29.