Here's How MasterChef Winner Courtney Lapresi Met Her Husband

Courtney Lapresi stood out as a participant on "MasterChef" thanks to her unusual background. She'd previously been a dancer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lapresi was also an extremely talented chef who excelled in the kitchen, despite no formal culinary training, and was able to take on several tasks without flinching, even when faced with tough challenges on the show. In fact, she was so good that she ended up preparing a delicious three-course meal and beating her rival, Elizabeth Cauvel, to win the show's finale.