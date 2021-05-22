Public Meetings for week of May 24
9 a.m.; Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, located in room 106 at 500 S. Fillmore. Discussion and consideration of a concurrent resolution and order relating to the Amarillo Potter Events Venue District Special Tax and Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds. New Series 2021 and resolving other matters incident and related thereto; recognize Cpl. Cruz from the Potter County Jail being honored as the State Corrections Officer of the Year at the Texas Jail Association; consider and act upon the purchase of three (3) Rosenbauer Brush Fighter Fire Trucks from Daco Fire Equipment. Total purchase price $940,549.00, purchased under HGACBuy contract number FS12-19. Funds to come from CAD; consider and act upon the purchase of new surveillance systems for the Santa Fe Building and the Old Courts. Purchase amounts: Santa Fe Building, $39,427.89 and Old Courts $7,708.43; total amount being $47,136.32. Fund account yet to be determined; discuss the replacement of a damaged fire truck and take action if necessary.www.amarillo.com