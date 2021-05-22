How Emeril Lagasse Could Have Been One Of The First Iron Chefs
"Iron Chef America" is one of the most well known cooking shows in America and around the world. As Tasting Table notes, "Iron Chef America" pits two talented chefs against one another in a culinary battle of the best "and in the process completely captivated audiences across America." Chefs from around the country compete against established Iron Chefs for the chance to prove their prowess and finesse in the kitchen. Alton Brown goes so far as to describe it as the "Dr. Who" or "Jeopardy!" of cooking shows.www.mashed.com