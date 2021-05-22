newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How Emeril Lagasse Could Have Been One Of The First Iron Chefs

By Ashley Steinberg
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Iron Chef America" is one of the most well known cooking shows in America and around the world. As Tasting Table notes, "Iron Chef America" pits two talented chefs against one another in a culinary battle of the best "and in the process completely captivated audiences across America." Chefs from around the country compete against established Iron Chefs for the chance to prove their prowess and finesse in the kitchen. Alton Brown goes so far as to describe it as the "Dr. Who" or "Jeopardy!" of cooking shows.

www.mashed.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril Lagasse
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
Person
Alton Brown
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Iron Chefs#The Daily Mail#Iron Chef America#Chef Emeril Lagasse#Kitchen#Ratings#Npr Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Reason Ina Garten Used To Avoid Grilling Steaks

Cookbook author and television personality Ina Garten has managed to build a massive culinary empire, despite never actually receiving formal training as a chef (via Cheat Sheet). Over the years, Garten has whipped up a massive variety of dishes, from French staples like boeuf bourguignon to American classics like roast chicken and meatloaf. However, earlier in her career, there was one particular dish that made her wary: steak. More specifically, preparing steak on the grill. As Garten confessed on the Barefoot Contessa website, she was concerned that she would somehow get the heat and cooking of the meat wrong. Instead of getting a perfect sear on her steak, she feared, she would burn the exterior while the interior remained completely raw.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

These Celebrity Chefs Credit Their Mothers For Their Love Of Cooking

As Mother's Day rolls around, the time has arrived to start considering all the ways our mothers have helped support and guide us through life. While we start to plan our celebration with brunch reservations and picnics, notable chefs around the world have also spent time reflecting on all the ways their mothers have impacted their lives and helped them attain their goals (via Good Housekeeping).
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Change Bobby Flay Wants Easy-Bake Oven To Make

Chef, cookbook author, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay knows his way around an oven and a grill. It appears that his interest in the culinary world started at a very early age, too. At just eight years old, he put in a Christmas request for an Easy-Bake Oven from his parents (via Insider). Come Christmas morning, young Flay's dream was fulfilled and he had the culinary toy to play around with. As Flay told Today in an interview, he was utterly fascinated with the contraption and the possibilities it held, saying that " I couldn't believe that you could bake a cake with a lightbulb and I had to see it for myself."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What People Get Wrong About Smoking Meat, According To Michael Symon - Exclusive

No one knows their way around a barbecue quite like Michael Symon. The celebrity chef has made grilling meat into an art at Mabel's, his Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant, where he uses a mix of Eastern European spices, a ballpark mustard-based barbecue sauce, and local fruitwood smoked meat to create some truly exciting dishes (via Michael Symon). Symon's passion for this style of cooking even led him to team up with Bobby Flay and Eddie Jackson on Food Network's BBQ Brawl, a show where each chef leads a team of pitmasters and grillers to compete over barbecue-based challenges (via Food Network).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Cook With Me Recipes Alex Guarnaschelli Recommends People Start With

Alex Guarnaschelli is many things: a mother, an Iron Chef and a "Chopped" judge, to name a few. The Food Network star is also the author of three cookbooks, her most recent being "Cook With Me," which was released in October 2020 (via Barnes & Noble). Per her website, the book is filled with a variety of recipes, some of which she learned from her food-loving parents, while others she discovered on her own over the years. In her own words, Guarnaschelli described her latest work as "a road map to who I am as a cook, parent, and daughter," and ultimately says that the recipes inside are "the evolution of me."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Store-Bought Condiment Michael Symon Still Swears By

Michael Symon's resume is impressive and his impact on the food scene significant. He owns several restaurants, has hosted and co-hosted a handful of cooking shows, has won plenty of cooking competitions, and has even written a few books, according to Food Network. Perhaps the secret to all that success, in addition to serious cooking chops, of course, is that no matter how many accomplishments the chef can boast, he remains a refreshingly regular guy. Symon's energy is easy-going, friendly, and relatable, which is why his kitchen tips are so easy to work in our own everyday routines for instant game-changing (and mouthwatering) results.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

TV's Highest Paid Chef Might Surprise You

Professional chefs have the potential to make some serious money. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that could be a salary of anywhere up to $90,000 and then some, depending on where it is that they work (major metropolitan cities as well as upscale restaurants and hotels are among the most lucrative opportunities). While the median income for this line of work is about $53,000 as of May 2020, celebrity chefs can go well above and beyond this scale of earning potential.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Popular Food Trends Celeb Chefs Can't Stand

Celebrity chefs are, in many ways, our culinary tastemakers. You see Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood critique enough Victoria sponges on GBBO and suddenly you want to make all of the Victoria sponges. You watch Guy Fieri eat enough cheesy, greasy food at diners, drive-ins, and dives and suddenly you're in the mood for a chili dog. After enough times bingeing Hell's Kitchen, you're determined that you'll not be the idiot sandwich and you will make the perfect scallop.
Recipescutoutandkeep.net

Emily Ellyn

When did you first get in to cooking and do you remember the first recipe you tried?. What do you get when you mix down-home values with quirky up-town flair and a solid culinary education?. A deliciously unique cooking personality!. Meet Chef Emily Ellyn, best known as the Retro Rad...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chopped Only Has One Deep Fryer, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Competing on "Chopped" is not exactly an easy thing to do. During the one-hour program (which, by the way, takes 12 hours to film on average), the four contestants face some major challenges, starting with a mystery basket filled with random ingredients — some of which they've never even worked with before. The chefs are then tasked with transforming these items into a delicious plate of food in a matter of 20 or 30 minutes, which they then have to serve to a judging panel made up of a few very famous faces in the culinary world. We should also note that the competitors have to do all of this in a kitchen that Food Network revealed they only get about 10 minutes to get acquainted with before the cooking gets started. According to winner Silvia Baldini, this was ultimately the most difficult part of competing on the show (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet).
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

How Worst Cooks In America's Domaine Javier Really Feels About Chef Anne Burrell

Domaine Javier made a splash among viewers by competing on the show "Worst Cooks in America." The talented transgender cook told Food Sided that she was incredibly grateful to the Food Network for giving her such a massive platform. Javier explained that she's always trying to promote inclusion and diversity in everything she does. "I am hoping that I get to continue the work that I've done so far and emphasize the ongoing need for these virtues to be championed," the chef explained.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Food Network Fans Think Beat Bobby Flay Is Rigged

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay clearly loves what he does for a living. On his website, the chef highlights his love for food and everything related to it. "First and foremost, my most comfortable place is in my kitchens — at my restaurants or at home," he wrote. "The apron I tie on is inevitably battle-stained with remnants of my creations — both the good and the works in progress."
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On Worst Cooks In America

"Worst Cooks in America" is quite an unusual television show that has managed to appeal to a wide audience since debuting in 2010 (via IMDB). The premise is exactly what it sounds like: Some of the least confident cooks in the country try to better their skills through a culinary bootcamp led by seasoned pros in a competitive format.
Restaurantsreviewjournal.com

Can you snag a table at Bobby Flay’s Amalfi?

If you walk past Bobby Flay’s new Caesars Palace restaurant, Amalfi, you’ll probably notice some customers enjoying the restaurant’s Coastal Italian cuisine. Crane your neck and peek through one of the windows, and you might catch a glimpse of the celebrity chef working in the open kitchen, or occasionally walking through the dining room. If you’re hoping to get a table, however, you’re going to need a little luck — at least for the immediate future.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Masaharu Morimoto Originally Didn't Want To Be On Iron Chef

Chef Masaharu Morimoto might be all smiles on his official website, but anyone who's watched the legendary "Iron Chef" knows that he's one hard nut to crack. After an injury ended his nascent baseball career, young Morimoto devoted himself to the art of cooking, and the combination of his skills and "Iron Chef" exposure turned him into a restaurant powerhouse and a sake entrepreneur.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On Iron Chef

If you've ever watched an episode of "Iron Chef," you know that not everyone has what it takes to earn the coveted title of, well, Iron Chef. What began as a culty Japanese show has grown to an international fan favorite. At the famed Kitchen Stadium, you'll have to battle against some of the world's best chefs, like America's Bobby Flay, Japan's Masaharu Morimoto, and France's Hiroyuki Sakai in a heated nail-biting culinary competition.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

What Hell's Kitchen Winner Danny Veltri Is Doing Now

Gordon Ramsey's hit Fox show "Hell's Kitchen" gives viewers a glimpse into the literal blood, sweat, and tears that go into becoming a legendary chef like himself. Ramsey pins chefs against each other to compete for a coveted position at one of his eateries — head chef. Chefs cook their hearts out in various challenges, says Fox, all with Ramsey reminding them of the high stakes at his signature decibel. Danny Veltri, the lucky winner from Season 5, experienced Ramsey's wrath up close and personal.