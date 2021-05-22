newsbreak-logo
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Lares by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:16:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Camuy; Lares The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Camuy in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 229 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lares, Camuy, Quebrada and Piedra Gorda. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN KEARNY AND NORTH CENTRAL STANTON COUNTIES At 854 PM CDT/754 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Sublime affecting Lavaca County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * From this afternoon to late Friday night. * At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 18.2 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 12/29/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.4 Tue 6 am CDT 17.8 18.2 17.6
Grimes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 08:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grimes The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cottle County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cottle FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN COTTLE, NORTHEASTERN DICKENS, NORTHERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Grow, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Dumont and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grimes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grimes The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM MDT /1100 PM CDT/. * At 603 PM MDT /703 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kendall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/. * At 405 PM CDT/305 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Motley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CROSBY, WESTERN DICKENS, SOUTHERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Dickens, White River Lake, Ralls, Lorenzo, Kalgary, Mcadoo, Dougherty, Cone, Afton, Caprock and Roaring Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the majority of the area. Higher rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible across the southwestern part of the advisory near Caprock. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 120 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Coolidge, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hamilton County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northeastern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/. * At 913 PM CDT/813 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hamilton, southwestern Kearny, northwestern Grant and northeastern Stanton Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haskell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY AND NORTHEASTERN HASKELL COUNTIES At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plymell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Finney and northeastern Haskell Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holly. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
King County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN COTTLE, NORTHEASTERN DICKENS, NORTHERN KING AND SOUTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Grow, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Dumont and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms was on the decrease. Some minor flooding remains. Some of the heaviest rain was near and just south of Earth and Spring Lake where 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Plainview, Olton, Earth, Sudan, Fieldton, Halfway, Edmonson and Springlake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lamb THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms was on the decrease. Some minor flooding remains. Some of the heaviest rain was near and just south of Earth and Spring Lake where 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Plainview, Olton, Earth, Sudan, Fieldton, Halfway, Edmonson and Springlake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL LOVING COUNTIES At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Orla, or 18 miles west of Mentone, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mentone and Slash Ranch. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 08:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Earth, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KENT...DICKENS...NORTHEASTERN GARZA AND CROSBY COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Caprock to 5 miles southeast of Spur, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Caprock, Afton and Mcadoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Alan Henry, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH