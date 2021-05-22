Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Sublime affecting Lavaca County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * From this afternoon to late Friday night. * At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 18.2 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 12/29/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.4 Tue 6 am CDT 17.8 18.2 17.6