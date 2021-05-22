newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

Two Marines run over by truck driven by another Marine while camping

By WITN
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Bern, N.C. — Two Marines were in the hospital with serious injuries after another Marine ran over their tent in New Bern. WITN reports that the man and woman were camping in the Croatan Forest when they were hit by a truck. They were taken Vidant Medical Center for...

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Accidents
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Marines#Accident#Base Camp#Witn#Vidant Medical Center#Sheriff Office#Marine Corps Air Station#Base Authorities#N C#Man#Medical#Croatan Forest#Major David Mcfayden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lexington, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them

LEXINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina deputies shot and killed an armed man who fired at them last weekend, a sheriff's office said. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding on Saturday to a report of multiple people exchanging gunfire were directed to the suspect, The Dispatch of Lexington reported Monday. The man, identified as Adam Hartley, was tracked to the back yard of a home on N.C. Highway 150. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a firearm and what was termed “an edged weapon.”
Denton, NCPosted by
WRAL News

North Carolina police officers hurt in traffic stop crash

DENTON, N.C. — Two North Carolina police officers were hurt Monday when the cruiser they were sitting in was hit by another vehicle as they were completing a traffic stop, authorities said. The N.C. State Highway Patrol said two officers with the Denton Police Department had stopped a motorist for...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Woman killed in Raleigh crash along Glenwood Ave.

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman has died from a crash along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. The crash happened overnight, but the vehicle wasn't discovered until daybreak around the 5100 block of the road, not far from Creedmoor Road. One northbound lane of traffic surrounding the crash was closed. Investigators are...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Woman arrested for hitting Elizabeth City protesters with car

Elizabeth City, N.C. — A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting protesters with her car in Elizabeth City on Monday night. Lisa Michelle O'Quinn of Greenville was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement.
Mebane, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NC man charged with choking, threatening to kill his father

Mebane, N.C. — A Mebane man was charged with punching and choking his father, then threatening to kill his family. David Glenn Fulp, 44, threatened to kill his father, his wife and his brother. Fulp also promised his father that he would have a shootout with sheriff's deputies if they arrived, officials said.
Goldsboro, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Dismembered human remains discovered in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Wayne County man says he found a dismembered and discarded body in his driveway, just blocks from downtown Goldsboro. As of Monday night, the Goldsboro Police Department is being tight-lipped about details, but Rodney Daniels says he is still in shock from the discovery. He says...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WRAL News

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Bern, NCWITN

New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New York woman is in jail in Craven County on a $6.5 million bond. New Bern police said they did a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on an SUV driven by Karissa Colon, of Utica, New York. After a K9 alert, the woman’s car was...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...