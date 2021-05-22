newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 3 new outbreaks reported Saturday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. – Health officials are investigating 3,545 outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Saturday. That means 3 new outbreaks were recorded since Friday's reporting.

Data show 1,063 (no change from yesterday's report) outbreaks at long-term care facilities with a total of 32,901 COVID-19 cases and 4,186 deaths. That is up 12 cases and 3 additional deaths from the previous day's report.

Three new outbreaks were recorded in an educational setting: 263 (+3) in child care centers, 113 (no change) in colleges/universities and 360 (no change) in K-12 schools.

The health department reported 481 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 23,451 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 672,793. Of those cases, 75,872 (+80 from previous day) are associated with outbreaks.

RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

As of Saturday's update, 29,475 (+34 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 11,097 (+49) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to VDH data.

More women have been infected by the virus at 345,138 cases versus the 321,557 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,884 cases in the Commonwealth.

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for just over 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

* NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 9 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

