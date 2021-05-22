newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ukraine’s Future Is Being Made Outside Kyiv

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Melinda Haring

Ukraine, Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhyNk_0a88qshz00

The big picture in Ukraine, viewed solely from Kyiv, often looks downright hopeless but seen from outside the metropolis, there’s good reason to be optimistic about its future.

Ukraine’s Future Is Being Made Outside Kyiv

They could not be more different but both young businessmen are making waves in Ukraine. Andriy Stavnitser’s easy laugh precedes him as he walks into a room and instantly charms his guest in English, Russian or German, while Yuriy Fylyuk smiles shyly as he oversees one of the most ambitious business projects in the country.

“These young entrepreneurs inspire a new generation of Ukrainian pioneers and business leaders by demonstrating tangible successful examples in building up and running prosperous businesses all over Ukraine, in diverse sectors. This is the future for business in Ukraine breaking free from a cancerous oligarch-controlled, corrupt business environment,” Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, said. Thirty-nine-year-old Stavnitser is the CEO and co-owner of TiS in Yuzhny, Ukraine, the largest privately held port outside of Odesa. TiS employs more than 5,000 people and recently opened a joint venture grain facility with Cargill, with the support of the EBRD and the International Finance Corporation, that can process 5 million tons of grain per year.

The large TiS facility sits on an estuary west of Yuzhny and contains six different operations. The first thing you notice is the corybantic activity everywhere. Railcars unload coal, gigantic candy-cane striped cranes deposit ore into international barges, and crane operators maneuver brightly colored cargo containers seamlessly. Sergiy, my guide at the TiS facility, asks if I’m afraid of heights before tucking me into a tiny elevator that shakes the whole way up into the blue yonder.

Up and down, up and down we climb narrow white staircases and move out to the water. We finally reach the end of the 64-meter crane and I can barely stand upright to smile for the camera. The impressive view doesn’t surprise me but something else does: across the estuary is a rival port, one partially owned by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and by Rinat Akhmetov. Stavnitser is doing business in one of the toughest parts of Ukraine, and by all accounts, he does it honestly and with integrity.

More from The National Interest Rafale Fighter: What Ukraine Needs to Deter Russia? The Shadow of a New Cold War Hangs over Europe Are Russia and Ukraine Headed for a War?

“If you’re looking for an honest businessman who hates the oligarchs and pays his taxes, look no further than Yuzhny,” Denis Gursky, the CEO of SocialBoost told me several years ago. Others agreed that Stavnitser and his operation deserve a special look, so I recently visited the facility. A member of the American Chamber of Commerce of Ukraine and a regular star in Ukraine Forbes, the red-headed owner of TiS has a reputation for dreaming up big plans that few others would dare consider. Take the grain terminal. Stavnitser and his team convinced Cargill, then the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Finance Corporation to back it. TiS built the enormous facility in less than two years – not an easy task in a country where construction projects are notoriously slow and riven with opportunities for graft.

Stavnitser isn’t just a businessman. He’s also a patron of the arts scene in Odesa, and a board member and financial backer of Aspen Kyiv. He gives generously to his causes and to his friends. 830 kilometers away, Yuriy Fylyuk is transforming the city of Ivano-Frankivsk (population 237,000) with his old Soviet factory that has attracted $8.2 million in private investment with more than 800 investors. According to Forbes Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk is the best city in which to do business. It wasn’t always this way. In 2012, it ranked 28. Now it tops the charts. Fylyuk bought an old Soviet factory that made parts for gas meters and is transforming it into an enormous complex with businesses and social entrepreneurs. “We aren’t a traditional shopping mall,” Fylyuk says with a smile.

Fylyuk and his team recently opened “Parasolka Maker Space,” 250 square meters in an adjoining building for 40 artisans to weld, sew, brew beer, and build eco-batteries. Vsevolod Griniyov, the head brewer at Molfor Brewery, insists that I try one of his four brews. The small brewery is immaculately clean but bare bones. Molfor’s coconut stout goes down smoothly and the coconut is subtle. Impressed, I drink the whole glass and Griniyov instructs me to smell the wheat beer – perfection in a glass – that isn’t yet ready. I promise to return soon.

Fylyuk then shows me the next stage of the project. He will take another rundown part of the factory and transform it into a research and development facility. He currently uses the space to host local avant-garde theater productions, which have included a modern take of Romeo and Juliette. It also serves an industrial nightclub and hosts local bands. Fylyuk himself is not an artist but artists race up and down the stairs at the complex, and more and more talented young people move to join the project.

“This is more than work. We know we are developing our city. Now I found a reason to come back home,” said Renata Nalysnyk, a thirty-year-old native of Ivano-Frankivsk, who left her well-paying job in Kyiv to return home. The big picture in Ukraine, viewed solely from Kyiv, often looks downright hopeless but seen from outside the metropolis, there’s good reason to be optimistic about its future.

Melinda Haring is the deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. She tweets @melindaharing.

Image by Melinda Haring

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#German#Ukrainian#Cargill#Ebrd#Tis#Ukraine Needs#Socialboost#Soviet#Molfor Brewery#Atlantic Council#Eurasia Center#Aspen Kyiv#Melinda Haring Ukraine#Russian#Country#Odesa#Prosperous Businesses#Metropolis#Graft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Politicsinews.co.uk

Even after the Belarus plane hijacking Russia will grin and bear President Lukashenko

It’s often assumed dictators’ acts of aggression are carefully planned. Hence speculation that Belarusian despot Alexander Lukashenko gained the Kremlin’s permission to hijack a civilian airliner in order to detain a key pro-democracy journalist. The reality is probably very different. “The reaction of Russian state media and officials was, Russia...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Dictator or ‘Dad’? Belarus leader suppresses all dissent

MOSCOW (AP) — When Alexander Lukashenko became its president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world’s notice through dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. Sunday’s forced diversion of a commercial airliner...
Labor Issuescms-lawnow.com

The Future is Now: The New World of Work in Ukraine

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures put in place in response, countries around the world – including Ukraine – have adopted new innovations in the area of employment in a bid to keep their workers safe and productive. One such innovation is work from home. More than...
EuropeNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Russia's Power Over Belarus Is in the Spotlight After Plane ‘Hijacking' Incident

As the West expressed outrage at Belarus' "hijacking" of a Ryanair plane, Russia defended the country, describing the reaction as "shocking." Russia has been steadily increasing its power and influence over its neighbor Belarus, but the countries' leaders are uncomfortable allies. Analysts said Moscow stands to benefit from Belarus' further...
EuropeBBC

EU agrees new Belarus sanctions after plane arrest

The EU has decided to ban Belarusian airlines from European skies after a flight was diverted to Minsk on Sunday and an dissident journalist arrested. At a meeting in Brussels, the leaders of the 27 member states also told EU airlines not to fly over Belarus, and promised further economic sanctions.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Alexei Navalny says Russia opened three new investigations against him

Jailed Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was informed of three new investigations the Russian government opened against him. Why it matters: The development comes just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first in-person summit.
Politicswibqam.com

Kremlin says it will soon make announcement on possible Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow and Washington needed to cooperate on cybersecurity in order to stop hackers who ill-wishers say work for the Russian state.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

What’s Happening With the Dissident Journalist Detained in Belarus, and How Is Putin Involved?

Over the weekend, Belarusian air control forced a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania to divert and land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. While the plane was grounded, Belarusian officials apparently arrested and detained journalist and dissident activist Roman Protasevich, who has been living in exile in Poland since 2019. Since then, the European Union has said it will impose sanctions, the EU and the US have called for Protasevich’s release, and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled its support for Belarus’ actions. Mediaite breaks it all down.
EconomyStars and Stripes

Europe outraged as Belarus forces Ryanair jet to land in Minsk

(Tribune News Service) — The U.S. and Europe reacted with outrage after Belarus ordered a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight transiting its airspace to land and arrested a journalist on board, an unprecedented violation of European air travel protocols. "The United States strongly condemns the forced diversion of a flight between...
PoliticsWashington Post

One more international norm gets busted in the skies over Belarus

The 1930s offer the paradigmatic example of the dangers of allowing international norms to erode. In 1931, Japan invaded the Chinese region of Manchuria. In 1935, fascist Italy invaded Abyssinia (Ethiopia). In 1936, Adolf Hitler remilitarized the Rhineland in violation of the Treaty of Versailles. In 1937, Japan began a brutal invasion of China. In 1938, Germany annexed Austria and occupied the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia. The outbreak of World War II in 1939 became a foregone conclusion, because Western democracies allowed one norm after another to be violated with impunity.
Public SafetyBBC

Western powers voice outrage as Belarus accused of hijacking plane

Western countries have condemned Belarus for diverting a plane flying over its territory to arrest an opposition journalist. EU leaders are due to discuss their response to what the union's executive called a "hijacking" and the US state department said was "a shocking act". Belarus scrambled a fighter jet to...
EuropeForeign Policy

Belarus Is Becoming Europe’s North Korea

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was forced out of the sky as it traversed Belarusian airspace. The government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has clung to power despite widespread protests following a rigged election last August, ordered the plane to make an emergency landing in Minsk under the pretext of a faked bomb threat, carried out by Belarusian security operatives. In an audacious move that sparked a European security crisis, Belarus authorities scrambled a fully armed MiG-29 fighter jet to intercept the civilian flight.
Politics740thefan.com

Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel “militaristic sentiment” in Ukraine after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month pledged support to Kyiv amid a buildup of Russian forces along its border with...