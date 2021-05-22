Lakers vs. Suns playoff preview: A first for LeBron James, Chris Paul; Los Angeles' edge in size, experience
A Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns first-round series would have been a reasonable pre-season prediction. The Lakers, defending a championship and importing a number of high-profile players in the offseason, appeared likely to land somewhere near the top of the Western Conference standings. The Suns, fresh off an 8-0 bubble experience in Orlando and the acquisition of Chris Paul, looked primed to return to the playoffs in a lower seed. There even would have been a bit of poetry to it. Phoenix's last playoff opponent prior to its decade-long postseason absence? The Lakers in the 2010 Western Conference finals.