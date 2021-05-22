Houston Texans not discussing Deshaun Watson trade, missed out on blockbuster deal

When Deshaun Watson demanded a trade in January , the Houston Texans refused to entertain offers and r ejected any inquiry regarding the superstar quarterback. It’s a decision the franchise could regret for years to come, based on the latest NFL rumors.

Despite Watson’s threat to sit out the 2021 seaso n, Houston didn’t budge. A meeting with head coach David Culley reaffirmed the 25-year-old’s desire to play elsewhere. As Watson became increasingly frustrated about the lack of progress , but the franchise was seemingly prepared to let him sit out.

At least eight NFL teams called to make an offer or to express interest. Houston pushed back, opting to let things play out. If things didn’t improve by April, the Texans told teams to call back. Everything changed after the first of 22 women came forward in March to accuse Watson of sexual harassment and assault. Now, despite his talents, it’s changed everything for Watson and the Texans.

“They have not had conversations with anybody. At least eight or nine teams said they were interested and they told them they would get back to them after free agency. The plan was to start the negotiations around April 1 and see who was serious. There were going to be a lot of teams who would be serious. Then, they would make the best possible deal before the draft.” NFL reporter John McClain with latest on Deshaun Watson, via 94 WIP

McCain added that the Texans were expecting a massive haul of draft capital in return. With Watson just entering the prime of his NFL career and playing on a reasonable contract, he was the most coveted player to hit the trade market in years. Houston, realistically, was looking at landing three first-round picks and multiple second-round selections in return for their star passer.

What will a Deshaun Watson trade cost?

Unfortunately for the franchise, its hopes for a record-setting return are now gone. While Watson is headed toward a settlement with the 22 women accusing him of misconduct, he is still being investigated by the NFL and the Houston Police Department.

Even if a majority of Watson’s accusers never come forward publicly to detail his alleged actions, the damage may already be done. Roger Goodell can suspend Watson for conduct detrimental to the NFL’s image and accusations of assault do just that.

The Texans have also seen multiple suitors drop out. The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers drafted their quarterbacks of the future. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are focused on a potentia l Aaron Rodgers trade.

No franchise will be interested in making a trade until the legal process unfolds and the NFL concludes its investigation. Even after that happens, there will be questions about Watson’s character and that means the Texans won’t come close to seeing the unprecedented return they would have received in February.

