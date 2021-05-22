State Expands P-EBT Program To Benefit More Than 230,000 Additional Children Under Age 6

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction, has announced the expansion of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to provide benefits to eligible children under the age of 6 who are in households receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS). This expansion will provide benefits to families with young children and infants who need extra help buying food. The state will begin issuing P-EBT benefits to eligible children under the age of 6 starting this week.