AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote Computex 2021

Computex 2021 is quickly approaching and with us already having heard some pretty strong indications that Nvidia would use the event to officially launch both their 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, it seems that AMD isn’t willing to let them take all of the spotlight as following official confirmation, Team Red has confirmed that their keynote address will be made by their CEO Dr. Lisa Su. And that, put simply, means that we can almost certainly expect something pretty big to be revealed.