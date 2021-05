Shortly after 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 11, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted regarding a person who had been shot on Haversham Circle in Centerpoint. According to reports, deputies had been called to the location earlier in the day, approximately 1:30 PM, in regards to a male who had come to the location and threatened and assaulted a female resident. Upon deputy’s arrival, the subject had fled the scene. Deputies were searching for the subject, when a second call came in stating the subject was back at the location and he had been shot by another male. The shooter had fled the scene before deputies arrived back at the location.