Bandai Namco Reveal Upcoming Peppa Pig Game – Video!

Time Flies When You’re Running a Maze, Fleeing From Ghosts. Is it really Pac-Man‘s 41st birthday already? It feels like just yesterday we were reporting on the hungry yellow semi-circle’s big 40th. Time may have ceased to have any meaning in the pandemic, but Pac-Man’s anniversary is still worth making a big deal about, and Bandai Namco agrees. This year, the company decided to celebrate with a number of activities and partnerships designed to get Pac-Man fans active–or rather, PAC-TIVE–in mind, body, and in their communities. Oh, and there’s a surreal theme song and music video by WEiRDCORE to go along with it, written, produced, and performed by musical artist Yaeji featuring DiAN. We’re not quite sure what to make of this video, to be honest, but the song is already stuck in our heads.