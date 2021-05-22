newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bandai Namco Reveal Upcoming Peppa Pig Game – Video!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving once put Peppa Pig on the television as a bit of entertainment for my son, things have progressed to the point that I now know most episodes by heart. I can sing the ‘Bing Bong’ song at the top of my lungs, I’ve felt sorry for Daddy Pig as he continually gets fat-shamed, and I’ve seen Mr Wallaby break his window with the boomerang so many times that I’m beginning to wonder if he has any left! Yes, I’m afraid that if I ever go on Mastermind, my specialist subject might just have to be Peppa Pig.

www.eteknix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Bandai Namco Games#Pigs#Episodes#Interactive Entertainment#Mastermind#Nintendo Switch#Video#Trailer#Daddy Pigs Voice#Reveal#Television#Song#Love#Compatibility#Inspiration#Style#Mr Potato World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Upcoming Metal Slug Mobile Game Drops High-Octane Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Some franchises lie dormant for decades before suddenly bursting back to life, like flowers blooming after a long winter. It looks like Metal Slug, SNK’s beloved run and gun series–not to be confused with Hideo Kojima’s mind-bending Metal Gear series–is about to be added to their number. The last Metal Slug game, Metal Slug XX, was a revised and repackaged version of Metal Slug 7, and it was released all the way back in 2009. About eleven years later, SNK has teamed up with TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, to bring back Metal Slug as a mobile game. And it looks awesome.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Parents Beware: My Friend Peppa Pig Is Coming Out in October

Everyone’s 32nd favorite cartoon pig will be coming to modern consoles later this year. If young children did not have enough Peppa Pig in their lives already, she will be starring in another video game. There are multiple mobile games and educational programs with Peppa Pig, as well as two console games from the Nintendo Wii and DS era. My Friend Peppa Pig is the first console game in over ten year, thank goodness. If you are a parent who loves their young one and hates themselves, you may want to pick it up.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

According to reports, a major upcoming game will be an exclusive.

According to industry insider and Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive. In other words, while it’s coming to PC, it won’t be coming to PS5, PS4, or any other console. Echoing this claim is fellow insider and leaker Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker, who also notes the game may be releasing this year, or at least that’s the aim.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Humble Best of Bandai Namco Bundle is now available

It’s kind of hard to keep track of all of Humble’s bundles, but the meatier ones tend to shine through. Now you can purchase the Humble Best of Bandai-Namco Bundle and get a handful of great games for a low-ish price. Some of these have been headliners in past Humble Monthlies, but if you missed those, then this is a great chance to grab them again. There are four tiers, each with its own set of games. No, there’s no Soul Calibur VI, so you probably missed your chance on that one.
Video GamesCollider

'My Friend Peppa Pig' Video Game Trailer Shows You How to Become Friends With the Animated Icon

Join the fun with Peppa Pig in her newest, exciting adventure as Outright Games, in partnership with Hasbro, have today announced the brand-new adventure video game My Friend Peppa Pig. Based on the #1 globally streamed preschool kids TV show from eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, the new Peppa Pig game will launch this Autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. But right now, you can get a look at the new launch trailer released today!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

My Friend Peppa Pig Announced For PC & Consoles

Outright Games announced this morning that they have a new cartoon video game on the way with My Friend Peppa Pig. The game will be a little unique in the idea that Peppa won't just be talking to you as she does with the audience at home during the show, but instead, you'll be a new character in the game joining her on adventures as if you were a part of the show. The game is set to be released sometime in Q3 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more from the announcement below!
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Stop The Press! A Peppa Pig Game Is Heading To Xbox This Autumn

Cancel Halo Infinite, don't worry about Starfield, and delay E3 - Peppa Pig is making its way onto Xbox. Joking aside, this child friendly cartoon could be the perfect entry point for introducing younger ones into gaming, as My Friend Peppa Pig is heading to Xbox One on October 22.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Yes, I'm buying My Friend Peppa Pig

My Friend Peppa Pig is due out 22nd October on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The trailer, below, confirms the game has the real voice of Peppa. Publisher Bandai Namco is not messing about. In all seriousness, I'm definitely getting this game. My five-year-old daughter...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Bandai Namco Celebrates Pacman’s 41st Birthday With a Music Video

Time Flies When You’re Running a Maze, Fleeing From Ghosts. Is it really Pac-Man‘s 41st birthday already? It feels like just yesterday we were reporting on the hungry yellow semi-circle’s big 40th. Time may have ceased to have any meaning in the pandemic, but Pac-Man’s anniversary is still worth making a big deal about, and Bandai Namco agrees. This year, the company decided to celebrate with a number of activities and partnerships designed to get Pac-Man fans active–or rather, PAC-TIVE–in mind, body, and in their communities. Oh, and there’s a surreal theme song and music video by WEiRDCORE to go along with it, written, produced, and performed by musical artist Yaeji featuring DiAN. We’re not quite sure what to make of this video, to be honest, but the song is already stuck in our heads.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

The Queue: I like video games

Let’s get into that sweet Queue Q&Aing. Q4TQ: If your main’s current class-race combo was not available what class or race would you be instead?. I mean, it would likely be either my Draenei or Dwarf Warriors. It’s gonna be a Warrior. XIV. Q4tQ: What is BW stance to branching...
RecipesSiliconera

Bandai Namco Shows Off the Tales of Arise Pre-order Costumes

Bandai Namco again took to Twitter to offer people a better look at Tales of Arise. However this time, it was to show off something not everyone might get. The four latest screenshots look at the Tales of Arise pre-order bonus costumes. People get two for committing to a copy of the game, as well as accessories and food recipes.