Blizzard Plans on Reworking Bastion in Overwatch 2

Oscar Hernandez
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blizzard recently streamed new content and changes coming to the game with improvements coming to Bastion. Bastion has been one of the most notable heroes in Overwatch. His mobility is often offset by his lack of mobility, making him one of the most versatile heroes in the game. When in sentry mode, opponents fall to Bastion's turret quickly before running out of ammunition. Fans of the game have voiced their opinions to developers for a rework of the character for years.

