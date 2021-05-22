Nvidia 3080 Ti/3070 Ti Launching Next Month?

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBased on the ever-growing mountain of evidence, it seems pretty clear that Nvidia is going to utilise their keynote speech at Computex 2021 to officially announce the launch of both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti. Certainly exciting stuff, but we should point out that a product launch is not the same as a product release. As such, while their confirmation is almost certainly just on the horizon, it’s still unclear as to when they’ll exactly be made available to buy. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, information has leaked online that might have the answer to that question!

