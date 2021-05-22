newsbreak-logo
Nationals' Victor Robles: MRI reveals sprain

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Robles (ankle) is confirmed to have a sprained right ankle, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Robles suffered the injury Wednesday and has not played since. Despite remaining day-to-day for now, a trip to the injured list may be in the center fielder's future if he can't return to the field within the next couple days, according to manager Davey Martinez. The injury is a poorly-timed one for Robles, who has recorded two hits in three of his last six games and has been more productive overall at the plate recently after a tough start to the season.

