The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 2021 College Football week by week preview by highlighting the week 6 slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) & Patty C (@PattyC831) as the three break down the top 30 games of the week. Who wins the Red River Shootout game between Texas and Oklahoma? Does Texas A&M really pose a threat to Alabama and Nick Saban? Could Georgia stumble on the road at Auburn? Are the Nittany Lions doomed with a tough road game at Iowa? Will Michigan at Nebraska be a hot seat battle that could cost the losing coach his job? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.