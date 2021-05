The Tampa Bay Rays started the season with a World Series hangover, dropping eight of their first 13 games. Since then, they’ve corrected their path, going 17-11 over their last 28, but still sit fourth in the competitive AL East. The Rays are hoping their roster will be further stabilized by the return of Ji-Man Choi, who was activated off the injured list on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Rays traded Hunter Strickland to the Los Angeles Angels.