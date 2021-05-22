newsbreak-logo
One man dead after crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County Coroner, in a recent tweet , a Pueblo man has passed away after a crash. Early Friday morning, a vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at Lake Avenue happened near Lake Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard.

Darrell Pagels, 48, from Pueblo was in critical condition after the crash but later passed away. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

