Why You Should Heat Style Once Weekly, According To This Derm
Heat styling—be it in the form of curling wands, flat irons, blow dryers or the like—can do a number on hair. This is especially true if your hair is already vulnerable to begin with: Dry, fragile, or chemically treated strands are far more prone to breakage from heat styling than other hair types. So that's why hair experts and dermatologists agree that to protect your hair, you should resist, as best you can, excessive heat styling.www.mindbodygreen.com