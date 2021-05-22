Why You Should Heat Style Once Weekly, According To This Derm

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Before you even think about touching that hot tool, you need to read this first: Make close friends with heat protectants if you style regularly. This is because they coat the strands with a buffering layer of nutrients that helps absorb the damage that comes with heat manipulation. They also help hold the intended style so you're less likely to go back and touch up the strands with more heat. Additionally, they can also help hydrate the hair and infuse the strand with nutrients, which are often depleted as the result of regular styling. Sounds like a win-win-win, no?