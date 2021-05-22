newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

New Marriott TownePlace Suites Opens Near Universal

By Staff
westorlandonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando Southwest Near Universal is officially open for business. The new 153-suite hotel is built for travelers looking for an exceptional hotel experience where they can settle-in, keep their routine, and easily connect to the sights, sounds, and entertainment of the Orlando area. Located at 5433 Altamira Drive, it will operate as a Marriott franchise managed by 3H Group Hotels of Chattanooga, TN. General Manager Chipp Frame and Director of Sales Nelson Garcia lead the management team at the property.

