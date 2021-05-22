oVertone Releases “Cruella” Themed Color Conditioner Kits

Written by bestselling author Maureen Johnson, Hello, Cruel Heart centers on a teenage Estella, Cruella de Vil before she becomes the 1970’s Cruella we’ll see in the upcoming live-action film, Cruella. Set in the summertime of 1967 London, the book follows 16-year-old Estella who wants nothing more than to become a fashion designer for all of London’s elite. She’s young, ambitious, and full of talent. Estella finds herself a petty criminal, stealing to survive with her makeshift family, including Jasper and Horace who she meets upon her arrival in the big city. After a run-in with a few of London’s elite, Estella must learn to navigate the world of upper society. We sat down with Johnson to discuss bringing Estella to life and adapting the Cruella we all know into this new, exciting novel!