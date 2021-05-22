oVertone Releases “Cruella” Themed Color Conditioner Kits
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cruella de Vil might not spark a lot of moral inspiration (or, you know, any), but when it comes to Emma Stone’s rendition of the classic character, the hair goals are real. Between her signature dual-toned look and the bright red hue she rocks at different parts of the upcoming Disney film, you might find your fingers itching for the hair dye. Thanks to the color conditioning wizards at oVertone, you can get your Cruella hair fix—temporarily.www.teenvogue.com