Chesterfield, VA

616 Quail Xing, Chesterfield, VA 23834

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant Privacy? Need Space? This Grand Estate located on 1.76 acres features 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. The daylight basement offers a separate entrance, kitchenette, family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry room & full bath making it perfect for an in-law suite/separate living space. The first floor family rm boasts beautiful hardwood floors & beamed ceilings. The quaint wood burning fireplace gives the room a warm ambience that flows throughout this home. The eat-in kitchen w/lg dining area and breakfast bar offers solid wood cabinets & HWF. A lg first floor primary BR with WIC and full bath, Florida Room w/ beautiful views of the property / access to the back deck, and a half bath, complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find 3 more large bedrooms, another full bath, an enclosed balcony also w/ gorgeous views, a convenient laundry shoot & whole house fan. Roof, HVAC and Water Heater all approximately 3 years old. Huge workshop with basement, a second storage shed, cul-de-sac lot, paved drive, central vac, pull down attic and walk-in attic for extra storage, covered patio, deck, front porch, oversized 2 car carport, and much more. This home is a must see with so much to offer.

richmond.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated. The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Tree removal for sidewalks angers Bon Air residents

Robin Mamunes looked stricken. Standing in front of her Bon Air home last Friday morning, tears flowing down her face, Mamunes told the Observer that three workers from Dominion Energy had just informed her the company will be taking down two mature trees in her front yard to accommodate the relocation of a power line along McRae Road.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Former School Board chair to open ‘Eggs Up Grill’

Sixteen years after Rob and Karla Thompson first discussed opening a restaurant together, the Chesterfield County couple finally is taking the plunge. The Thompsons expect to open in early July the first Virginia location of Eggs Up Grill, a South Carolina-based breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, in the redeveloped Huguenot Village Shopping Center near the intersection of Huguenot and Robious roads.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Pets of the Week: Sugar and Spice

There are many animals currently up for adoption at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter. Pet adopters must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Chesterfield County or an adjacent county/city, and free of convictions for animal cruelty, neglect or abandonment. The adoption fee is $60 and includes the cost of sterilization and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Chesterfield, VAFireEngineering.com

Officials: Smoking in Bed Caused VA Fire That Killed Six

CHESTERFIELD — Fire authorities said Monday that someone smoking in bed was responsible for a major house fire last month in northern Chesterfield that killed six people. The state medical examiner’s office identified the last of the six victims as Linda Carlton, 70, a resident of the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road. The county fire marshal said the early-morning blaze April 16 started in a bed and was related to smoking.