Washington State

Man dead after shooting in Parkside-Mayfair neighborhood in Northeast Washington

By Spencer S. Hsu
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was pronounced dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Parkside-Mayfair neighborhood in Northeast Washington after midnight Saturday, police said. Tyrone Curtis, 45, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive in the 3600 block of Jay Street NE, near the Paradise at Parkside Community Center, police said. Officers had responded to the sound of gunshots at about 12:23 a.m., police said.

www.washingtonpost.com
