newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft Announces Upcoming Demise of Internet Explorer

By Charles Kim
NewsMax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 25 years since Microsoft's Internet Explorer web browser came on the scene, and soon it will leave the technological stage, ending an era. "With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company announced this week.

www.newsmax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Browser#Internet Explorer#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft Edge#Google Chrome#Google Inc#Firefox#Mozilla#Netscape Navigator#Ie#Npr#Safari#Statcounter Com#Desktop#Compatibility#Tech#Company#Developers#Today#Constant Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Windows 10
Related
SoftwarePosted by
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft is finally expunging Adobe Flash from Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed the much-maligned Adobe Flash plug-in will be completely banished from the Windows 10 operating system within the next couple of months. In an updated blog post, Microsoft says a mandatory update coming in July will remove all traces of the software that once underpinned much of the World Wide Web.
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft Teams now generally available for personal use

Microsoft announced that its Teams for personal use features are now available, turning the platform into a one-stop-shop for communication needs. Back in March 2020, the company shared plans to turn its Teams workplace communication platform into a place for family and personal communication. The features arrived in preview in June, and now they’re officially rolling out. Starting May 17th, personal features in Teams will be generally available on desktop, mobile and web worldwide.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android gains screenshot tool

Microsoft Edge Canary on Android now has a screenshot option. The screenshot option appears within the share menu of the browser. To use the feature, you have to be on Edge Canary version 92.0.88.0. Microsoft Edge Canary on Android can now take screenshots of webpages. The feature is in its...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft's Edge Add-ons website welcomes writing companion Wordtune

Microsoft's web browser is getting yet another new useful add-on. Wordtune, an AI-powered writing extension is now available as a download on the Microsoft Edge add-ons website, helping give you more ways than one to rephrase sentences and improve your writing. A bit like Grammarly and Microsoft Editor, WordTune understands...
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.6 Developer Beta 3 for iPhone, Adds Fix for Performance Bug

Apple seeded developers the third iOS 14.6 beta today, Monday, May 10. The update fixes a bug that could cause your iPhone to experience performance issues after startup. Apple released iOS 14.6 dev beta 3 just past 10 a.m. PDT, the company's standard release time for developer beta updates. If you're a public beta tester, however, you won't see this update hit your iPhone. Instead, you'll need to wait for Apple to release iOS 14.6 public beta 3, which we expect to see at 1 p.m. PDT today, or 10 a.m. PDT tomorrow.
InternetStuff.tv

Random Access Memories: RIP Internet Explorer

Microsoft has confirmed it will be retiring Internet Explorer next year after 26 years of web browsing. Yes, we thought it was already dead too, but it's only fitting we gave it an obiturary. Back in 1995, the internet was another world. Just 40 million people were clicking on links,...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Annotate and Highlight PDFs in Microsoft Edge

There will be times that you have to markup a PDF, highlight specific text, or annotate something. Instead of searching for a dedicated PDF reader, you can perform all of that inside the Microsoft Edge web browser. You don’t need to download or install any add-ons or extensions to use...
SoftwareNeowin

Windows 10 update causing high-pitched noise issues

Ever since Microsoft released the KB5000842 update for Windows 10, it has been causing more problems than it fixed. First, it caused game performance issues along with update KB5001330. Now, Microsoft has released another advisory that "A high-pitched noise might be heard when using 5.1 audio with certain settings". Affected platforms include consumer versions of Windows 10 version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004. The issue does not occur when stereo is used.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Rust for Windows gets major update

Microsoft's Rust for Windows development team has announced that their latest update provides full consumption support, which means the language is now capable of calling any Windows API. Rust for Windows is the latest language projection for Windows and joins others such as C++/WinRT. Earlier known as Rust/WinRT, Rust for...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Microsoft hints at exciting future of Windows 10 and Surface

Rumour has it that Microsoft has cancelled Windows 10X to focus on the Sun Valley update for the desktop operating system. During or after the Build 2021 developer conference, Microsoft will reportedly announce ‘the new Windows’, which is likely to be the Sun Valley update with a brand-new Start Menu and other cosmetic changes.
Technologycampuslately.com

Slowly, Internet Explorer will truly be a thing of the past

At Microsoft, it is now time to reach the last nail in the coffin of the desktop version of the browser. Although very few people use it today, turning off Internet Explorer is not an easy task. One of the reasons for this is that many of the enterprise applications currently in use are specifically designed for this environment, so the umbilical cord cannot be cut overnight. Accordingly, Redmond also has to go through a relatively long dance before they can finally pull off one of the most famous, but perhaps least well-known, browsers in Internet history.
SoftwareBeta News

Recent KB5003173 update is causing 0x800f0922 errors in Windows 10

Earlier this week, Microsoft released the KB5003173 update for Windows 10. With no known issues, coupled with the fact it is a cumulative update rather than something brand new, we posited that it should be an update free from problem; it seems like we may have spoken too soon. Growing...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Manage What You Sync in Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome, chances are that you also use Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive. If so, signing in separately to all of these online services (and any other sites you frequent) on all your devices can be a hassle. But when you sync your sign-in information and other...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft starts rolling out new Calling experience in Teams

Microsoft Teams is finally receiving the much-awaited enhanced Calling experience that has been in the works since last year. This update is currently rolling out to the desktop version of Teams, as spotted by MVP Paul Bloem. The new Calling app has been designed to streamline the whole calling experience...
Softwarebcfocus.com

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 92.0.884.2

One more week we have to talk about Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. Although the most important news is really the arrival of the Beta version on Linux and the arrival in turn of version 91. Also, due to some problems, this week’s Linux version will come a little more. late. We will see all the new features and changes in this version.
Softwareohionewstime.com

Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer in June 2022 on most Windows 10 versions-Technology News, Firstpost

Microsoft plans to end support for Internet Explorer on most versions of Windows 10 starting next June. Web browsers, which have existed for over 25 years, are nowadays primarily used as standby, but tech giants have decided no longer support and chose to focus on the Microsoft Edge browser instead. .. Therefore, according to a Microsoft blog post, Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) desktop applications will no longer be supported from June 15, 2022. Planned dates affect most Windows 10 versions, except for current Long Term Service Channels (LTSCs), including 1507, 1607, and 1809. Earlier, it was announced that Microsoft 365 will no longer support IE 11 after August 17th this year.
Technologypennsylvanianewstoday.com

Internet Explorer is finally obsolete

Internet Explorer, one of Microsoft’s most malicious products, is finally nearing its end. Microsoft announced this week that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 on June 15, 2022. I’m suffering from the end of IE. For example, in August 2020, Microsoft turned its back on IE for its products. Workplace Chat Software Teams stopped using IE last fall, and its 365 apps (including Office) will stop working in IE by midsummer 2021. 20 years. According to the browser usage tracker NetMarketShare, the browser market share fell below the 50% threshold in 2010 and is now around 5%. Google’s Chrome is the leader in browsers, with a 69% share of the market. In its death announcement, Microsoft said Internet Explorer was slow, impractical for many modern web tasks, incompatible, and much less secure than modern browsers. Microsoft continues to ship IE with Windows to ensure that corporate apps continue to function properly. Enterprises tend to take a very long time to adopt new browser versions, especially when custom-building applications. Most Windows 10 PC owners wouldn’t have noticed that IE was installed on their computer. Microsoft’s latest browser, Edge, is based on Google’s open source Chrome code and has gained far more traction than IE in recent years. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will stop installing IE on Windows PCs by default after it ends support for IE. Probably likely. Microsoft’s latest version of the Edge browser supports web apps built for IE, so customers don’t have to keep switching browsers. As a result, IE has finally surpassed its usefulness. “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge,” said Sean Lyndersay, Program Manager for Edge at Microsoft. “Microsoft Edge is faster, more secure, and a modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses an important concern, compatibility with older legacy websites and applications.” In 1995. It appeared as part of Windows 95 and became a hit in a blink of an eye. It successfully killed Netscape Navigator and achieved a de facto monopoly in the early 2000s. At its peak in 2002, Internet Explorer accounted for 95% of the browser market, but Microsoft failed to innovate, collecting dust and spider webs for five years, leaving essentially only Internet Explorer 6. It frustrated customers and fled in search of greener meadows. Internet Explorer has become synonymous with bugs, security issues, and old technology. Microsoft finally released IE7 in 2006, but the damage happened. Microsoft has paved the way for Firefox and then Chrome. The company tried to activate IE. With Internet Explorer 9 in 2011, Microsoft finally released the latest browser. Still, to date IE doesn’t support extensions, isn’t available on non-Windows devices, and is out of sync with other devices by default. All flagship products of Chrome and Firefox. Microsoft admits that IE is not ideal for the Web. “Customers have been using IE11 since 2013, when the online environment was far less sophisticated than today’s landscape,” the company said in August last year. “Since then, open web standards and new browsers (such as the new Microsoft Edge) have enabled a better and more innovative online experience.” So Microsoft has tried to kill Internet Explorer for the past five years. I’ve been there, but I’ve failed. In a 2014 “Ask Me Anything” chat on Reddit, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer engineers confirmed that they were considering renaming to “separate themselves from negative perceptions” of the browser. Instead, Microsoft has developed a whole new browser and released Edge in 2015. However, Edge hasn’t really replaced IE. To date, Internet Explorer is pre-installed on your Windows PC along with Edge.
Softwareshepherdgazette.com

How A lot is Microsoft Workplace? 

Microsoft Office is one of the world’s most popular office suites, providing applications that enable you to create documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and databases, as well as manage your email. The suite can consist of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access, depending on the version you select. Additional services such as OneDrive cloud storage space are also included with specific bundles. Let’s take a look at how much Microsoft Office will cost depending on your needs.