A defining moment. Travis Barker is speaking out about the plane crash that almost killed him and how it changed his life forever. “I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, told Men’s Health in an interview published on Monday, May 24. “As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”