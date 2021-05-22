newsbreak-logo
Buchanan County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 17:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Buchanan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Agency. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 12:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7pm 7pm 7pm Platte River Agency 20.0 21.6 Sat 12pm 19.6 12.6 10.5

Buchanan County, MO
Agency, MO
Buchanan County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Platte City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis, Edgerton and Dearborn. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Andrew County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, De Kalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; De Kalb; Gentry; Holt; Nodaway; Worth ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY Southwest winds are expected to gust to near 35 mph on this afternoon. The gusty winds along with relative humidity values falling to 25-35 percent will lead to an elevated fire weather danger this afternoon. Burning or participating in activities that could result in a spark/ fire are discouraged.