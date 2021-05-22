Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 17:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Buchanan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Agency. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 12:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 7pm 7pm 7pm Platte River Agency 20.0 21.6 Sat 12pm 19.6 12.6 10.5