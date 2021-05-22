newsbreak-logo
Sri Lanka focusing more on cricket than pay dispute

By Desk Report
bdcrictime.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka, who are touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, are concentrating more on cricket than ongoing payment issue, according to skipper Kusal Perera. Sri Lanka Cricket has recently announced new pay scale for the men’s players. The list of players has come down to 24 from 32. Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella are the highest (USD 100,000) paid players. The players are yet to sign the agreement as offering domestic contracts and incremental contracts have not been put on preference.

