Main Street Research LLC Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)
Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in NetEase were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.