Ishant Sharma is maintaining his fitness ahead of a crucial few months for the Indian team.© Instagram. India pacer Ishant Sharma is maintaining his fitness ahead of a crucial few months for the Indian team. The lanky pacer shared a video of him sweating it out in what looked like a hotel room with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals saying the bowler was in quarantine. Ishant himself didn’t confirm whether he was in quarantine, only saying: “The body achieves what the mind believes. Ishant and rest of the Indian Test squad is set to embark on a long tour of the United Kingdom where they will first face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) followed by a five-match Test series against England.