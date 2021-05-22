Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com