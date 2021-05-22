newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Hunter Leroy Owings

By News Desk
octimesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTERTOWN – Hunter Leroy Owings, 20, of Centertown, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Ohio County. He was born on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2000, in Owensboro to Russell P. Owings and the late Nora Leisure Owings. Hunter was a farmer and loved fishing. Other than his mother, he was...

