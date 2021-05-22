Bell Bank Purchases 21,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)
Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $137,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com