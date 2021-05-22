Bell Bank Purchases 21,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exchange-traded funds or simply ETFs are popular for offering consumers a considerable amount of cost savings as compared to mutual funds. But that does not mean that mutual funds are losing the competition against ETFs. Each year, millions of investors choose mutual funds because of the market’s extent. But lately, the ETFs market has seen a consistent rise in interest from new investors who have discovered it as a way to save a huge amount in both fees and taxes. ETF news has proved to be a gateway to everything there is to know about ETFs for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and has been a contributing factor in its rising popularity.