newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Guidance#Sec#Nasdaq Inc#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Thomson Reuters#Fy 2021#Credit Suisse Group#Keycorp#Needham Company Llc#Nasdaq Akam#Peg#The Thomson Reuters#Sec#Cto Robert Blumofe#Revenue Guidance#Share Guidance#Company#Equities Analysts#Share Estimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $130.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.42.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 253 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsKWQC

Deere & Company release second-quarter earnings; net sales up

(KWQC) - Deere & Company on Friday released its second-quarter earnings report of $1.79 billion. This is compared to the $666 million during the same quarter last year. Deere officials reported net sales are up 34 percent and the comeback was across all lines of their products. “Demand for our...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.
Stocksinvesting.com

Strong Start to the Week for Tech; NASDAQ Jumps 1.4%

The final week of May kicked off with a solid rally for all major indices on Monday. However, the highlight was a strong session for tech that lifted the NASDAQ well over 1% for the second time in the past three sessions. The index soared 1.4% today (or about 190...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $52.43 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Perrigo worth $52,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) A Buy At These Levels

After a 50% fall from grace, shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) are starting to look like they’re ready to stop falling and turn to the upside. They certainly know how to keep investors and Wall Street alike on their toes. The cloud analytics company ripped higher with the rest of tech during the summer of 2020, and hit all-time highs in August. But there the party ended, and while few tech names are trading higher than they were last year, not many have seen their stock’s value cut in half like Splunk’s have.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nordson Corp (NDSN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nordson Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over Lara Mahoney. Lara Mahoney -- Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.14 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.8% to close at $1,448.40 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:...