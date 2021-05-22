Cuyana’s Washable Silk Shirt Is My New Everyday Go-To Top
Scouting Report: The Washable Silk Pocket Tee from Cuyana is the perfect transitional top to ease you out of the T-shirts and into office-appropriate with ease. Silk has been my final frontier for adult clothes. I have distinct memories of shopping with my mom and seeing silk on the tag and her immediate response was “Are you really going to get that dry cleaned?” and knowing that the answer from me was going to be “No”. But as I’ve gotten older, and within walking distance of a dry cleaner, I thought now would be as good of a time as ever to finally take the plunge into silk. Thankfully, my anxieties over taking care of silk would be thwarted with Cuyana’s washable silk collection.www.thedailybeast.com