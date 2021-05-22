newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuyana’s Washable Silk Shirt Is My New Everyday Go-To Top

By Jillian Lucas
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scouting Report: The Washable Silk Pocket Tee from Cuyana is the perfect transitional top to ease you out of the T-shirts and into office-appropriate with ease. Silk has been my final frontier for adult clothes. I have distinct memories of shopping with my mom and seeing silk on the tag and her immediate response was “Are you really going to get that dry cleaned?” and knowing that the answer from me was going to be “No”. But as I’ve gotten older, and within walking distance of a dry cleaner, I thought now would be as good of a time as ever to finally take the plunge into silk. Thankfully, my anxieties over taking care of silk would be thwarted with Cuyana’s washable silk collection.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Coupon#Jeans#Shopping#Quince#L L Bean#Lands End Gap#Washable Silk Garments#Pants#Cotton#Adult Clothes#Apparel Deals#Collection#Scouted Darlings Everlane#Drinks#Brand#Joggers#Walking#Distance#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Pairs of Slide Sandals That May Be Even Comfier Than Birkenstocks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Sandal season is quickly approaching, and we’re ready for something new. This coming summer really represents a fresh start for all of us, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We need some cute looks prepared as our schedule starts to fill up again, and that means we need some trusty sandals we can wear with a variety of outfits!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The idea that every collection needs a lofty inspiration source is passé, just ask Christopher John Rogers. The designer’s latest collection steers clear of the referential. No, Rogers hasn’t canceled his Netflix account, tossed out his books, or stopped looking at pictures, but the past didn’t inform his creative process. Instead, he wanted to evoke a feeling of optimism while avoiding the clichés associated with the term.
ApparelTree Hugger

Madewell Wants to Replace Your Linen Pants with Its New Summerweight Denim

Pulling on a pair of jeans in the middle of summer may seem like a terrible idea, but ethical jean-maker Madewell thinks it can convince you to do so willingly. Its newest collection, called Summerweight Denim, is designed to replace linen as your go-to choice for summer bottoms—a bold claim, one might say, when linen has such a great reputation for cool breathability.
ApparelNBC News

8 best comfortable work-from-home pants for men in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. While technical difficulties and...
Apparelartofmanliness.com

My Go-To Sunglasses for Summer

I’ve owned my share of expensive sunglasses over the years. I had a pair of Garrett Leights that I purchased back in 2013. I loved them. I felt like JFK checking out Saturn moon rockets every time I wore them. Because my Garrett Leight shades were so pricey, I took...
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

16 White T-Shirts For Women That Go With Practically Any Outfit

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Shopping contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Although basic, don’t underestimate the power of a plain T-shirt. When it comes to versatile pieces in your wardrobe,...
ApparelWesterly Sun

Letter: Musings on skinny jeans and other articles of clothing

Did you ever go snooping for “skinny” jeans? Today’s styles are designed to make us feel terrible — no matter what size! I was not about to buy jeans that were so tight they had me in a chokehold! My tip — if you can’t sit down or functional normally, do not buy. How can I squeeze my calves into jeans that are 75% stretch? This shopping trip is going to end in exhaustion and depression. (By the way, did I tell you the mall was scented with bacon candles?)
YogaWPTV

How to go back to the office in style after a year of yoga pants

If slippers and stretchy pants have taken the place of pants with real buttons, a fashion stylist says there are ways to shine as you step back into the workplace or a new job. Mary Giuseffi insists how you dress on the outside can change how you feel on the...
Designers & Collectionswagmag.com

Zvelle’s swell shoes and bags

I can’t say enough good things about shoes. The truth is – and I was told this at a very young age – that you can wear a suit that’s 25 years old, but you can’t do the same with shoes – and still look fashionable. An up-to-the-minute pair of snappy shoes will always update your outfit. I also went to Catholic school, where we wore uniforms and looked the same except for our shoes. I took them to be a symbol of your individual personality. (That’s when I discovered Bass Weejuns – the inimitable loafer that I still wear constantly).
Apparelmensjournal.com

Lumbar Packs and Crossbody Bags You’ll Wear Everywhere

Everyone loves a good comeback story, but fanny packs? Who’d ever expected (or wanted) to welcome those dorky accessories back on the scene? It’s certainly no secret that trendsetters and tastemakers often dip into the lure of yesteryear. Now, they’re resurrecting style relics from decades past we hoped wouldn’t escape a ‘90s fashion time capsule—or at the very least our parents’ closets. Luckily, most of the time these retro pieces receive a glow-up before landing back on the radar of fashion trends (matching terrycloth sets for the pool, anyone?). But the real revelation is that fanny packs never deserved their unappealing reputation in the first place—they’re actually some of the greatest gear you can buy—not just for travel but everyday use.​
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

My Friend Was "Over" Her Summer Wardrobe—I Suggested These Cute Nordstrom Items

One of my dear friends routinely uses me as a sounding board for sartorial advice, and given that I work in fashion, I live for it. On that note, she recently said that while she has a range of go-to summer items she wears often, she's kind of "over" some of her current offerings and wanted a few fresh finds to update her wardrobe. I told her I'd send over a few links of items I'm into at the moment. This time around, I turned to Nordstrom for said items because the assortment is quite strong.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

Scouting Report: This linen shirt from Quince isn’t just breathable and stylish, it’s suitable for any occasion, making it a summer staple. This Spring we are finally venturing out of our apartments, and that also means back into our offices (maybe). However leaving our makeshift standing desks behind doesn’t mean we have to abandon all comfort, and luxury basics brand Quince is here to help. Linen is, in many ways, the fabric of summer. The soft fabric is breathable in a wide array of temperatures and durable, too. Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt takes all the light and breezy benefits of linen and combines them with clean, classic cuts that can be worn comfortably to the office and the beach. Even with the unavoidable sweat at my neck and underarms, the shirt didn’t stick to my skin as I’ve experienced with synthetic fabrics. The linen shirt is easy to care for and free from chemicals and materials that aren’t great for you or the planet.
ApparelEsquire

The Best No-Show Socks Will Save Your Feet—and Your Shoes—This Summer

Remember a while back—we're talking #menswear-era, here—when seemingly every guy on the planet decided every other guy on the planet needed to see his ankles? It was the dawn of the sockless look, and it was, at least at first, a bit masochistic. Do you have any idea how many dudes just straight up destroyed their feet by shoving them, entirely unclothed, into brand new Aldens? Amateur hour. The real heads know: No-show socks are the only way to go "sockless" when the weather heats up.
Appareldenimology.com

We Found: Best White Jeans for Guys Available Right Now

After a year of lock down and bad vibrations, hey, pristine white or almost white bleached is exactly what we need in our back-to-normal life again. We’re thinking about summer vacations, date nights on rooftops bars, dinner out with our friends, and leisurely walks through trendy neighborhoods. As we have...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Get the Everyday T-Shirt of Your Dreams Thanks to Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Custom clothing is a luxury, but Amazon is making the experience of scoring something created just for you a lot more accessible! Sure, you’re not going to receive a couture gown like an A-list movie star, but Amazon’s Made For You service is the key to the T-shirt of your dreams!
ApparelMarie Claire

Your Guide to Spring 2021's Wardrobe Essentials

Spring cleaning is not just a pursuit in decluttering but also a time to shed the items that no longer serve you well, including clothing. The first thing Lili Pettit, professional organizer and founder of Clutter Healing, has her clients do during a spring-cleaning session is set an intention. “Spring is the time to plant the seeds you want to sow at the end of the season,” she says. “Why do you have 17 black sweaters? Do you really love them all?” You don’t have to call yourself a minimalist to see why the answer is, repeatedly, no. This month, invest in five key pieces you’ll keep coming back to—from classic-with-a-twist pearl drop earrings to an upgraded cable knit sweater. “Have things in your closet that feel like a warm hug,” Pettit advises. “Pieces that constantly remind you to come back home.”
Apparelnintendowire.com

Fangamer’s Ōkami collection in bloom with new cap, shirt, and pins

Ōkami is in a class of its own, still shining bright as the sun 15 years after its release. It’s only fitting then that it continues to get top class merch and apparel courtesy of Fangamer. This spring some new items are in bloom from them and Capcom, each featuring Amaterasu in all her glory.