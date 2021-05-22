WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Millions of investors use stocks, mutual funds and ETFs to generate regular predictable income from their portfolios. Most stocks make their dividend payments quarterly, which may or may not make sense for someone looking to get a paycheck a little more frequently. A number of funds, including closed-end funds, have stepped in and offer a monthly distribution structure. In the open-end fund world, that exists mostly on the fixed income side, but you'll still find issuers, including Global X and WisdomTree, that offer monthly dividends from their equity funds.