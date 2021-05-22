WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)
WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com