‘My Aloe juvenna lives happily in a pot I found on the street’. I picked up my Aloe juvenna from Ikea as a 3cm stub wrapped in plastic 10 years ago. It was one of my first houseplants and survived several moves from Manchester to Peckham to Putney to a narrowboat, and is now living happily on my bathroom windowsill in a pot I found on the street. It has grown into a beautiful, trailing succulent and has survived variable watering and chunks breaking off during the house moves – nothing seems to bother it. I’m currently propagating some broken pieces in the hope of passing it on. Ellie Edmonds, student, Surrey.