The name of the game with COVID-19 vaccines right now is supply deals. Companies with big supply agreements are in a position to make a lot of money. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are arguably in the catbird's seat right now after securing a major supply deal with the European Union over the weekend. However, there could be another winner on the way as well. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) just might be set to beat Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in Europe now that the EU inked a major contract with Pfizer and BioNTech.