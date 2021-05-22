newsbreak-logo
NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 5/22 Playoff Edition

By Louis Cangiano
Cover picture for the articleJrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Miami Heat) Holiday has a stellar match-up against Kendrick Nunn. Holiday has totaled 19.0 points per game this season against the Miami Heat. Holiday has faced the heat three times averaging 31.3 minutes per game and is shooting 44.7% from the field. Jrue has managed to shoot 52.4% from three-point land in these games against Miami. Over three games against Miami this season, Antetokounmpo averaged just 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. If Miami is able to limit Giannis, other Bucks such as Holiday and Middleton are going to need to step up for Milwaukee in order to keep this game close. If you’re making just one lineup, invest in either Giannis OR Holiday/Middleton for optimal exposure to the Milwaukee Bucks today.

