Nuggets-Blazers preview w/ Aniello Piro and Ryan Blackburn
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are set to start their playoff series tonight, with Game 1 set to tip at 8:30p at Ball Arena. The Nuggets and Blazers are no strangers to each other, and this series is littered with storylines that are sure to unfold over the course of each game. From Carmelo Anthony returning to face his former team in the playoffs to the Nuggets being without Jamal Murray and other key role players due to injury, this series promises to be highly competitive.